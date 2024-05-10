‘Very Distrubing Terror Attack’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Kidnap Of Kogi Students

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the abduction of students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Okene in Kogi State.

Naija News earlier reported that unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Thursday night, invaded the school and abducted some students who were reading for their upcoming exams.

In a statement on Friday released via his official X handle, Obi said the children’s education in the country has been hindered with the invasion and abduction of the Kogi students.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the abduction has added another layer of pain to a bewildered nation already overwhelmed by insecurity.

He called on the federal government not to allow the country to continue this dangerous journey through terror, destruction, and avoidable deaths.

Obi also urged the government and the security agencies to do whatever is possible to rescue these children and end the menace of insecurity.

He wrote: “Again further obstacles have been raised in our children’s education in the country with yet another invasion and abduction of students by bandits at the Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara, Okene, Kogi state on Thursday.

“The very disturbing reports of the terror attack on the University by armed bandits left many students reportedly abducted. This ugly news adds yet another layer of pain to a bewildered nation already overwhelmed by insecurity.

It is saddening that our children who were preparing for their exams would end up in captivity, in such a painful manner. This is not acceptable and must be condemned in very strong terms through stiff and purposeful action.

“An attack on our students is an attack on education. While we are still lamenting the over 18.5 million out-of-school children as reported by UNICEF, largely due to insecurity in the country, and very low enrolment of students at the tertiary levels, we are now confronted with a situation where our students are being attacked, further aggravating the educational crisis in the nation. I reiterate, and firmly so, that the government must prioritize the security of lives and property.

“Our national existence is seriously threatened by insecurity, and every sector of our nation is burdened by this ugly menace. We must not allow our blessed country to continue this dangerous journey through terror, destruction, and avoidable deaths.

“For the sake of our children who were abducted, and for the sake of every Nigerian who deserves a peaceful and progressive nation, I urge the government and the security agencies to do whatever is possible to rescue these children and end the menace of insecurity.

“My prayers are with the abducted students, their families, and the CUSTEC family. I pray we all come out of this incident stronger, together as a nation.”