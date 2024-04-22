Kano Judge Vacates Order Upholding Ganduje’s Suspension From APC

A high court in Kano State, on Monday, vacated a previous court order that affirmed the suspension of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, from the party.

This decision followed contentious developments within the party’s ranks and judicial interventions.

The controversy began last week when APC executives from Dawakin ward in Tofa LGA of Kano suspended Ganduje citing allegations of corruption.

However, the state’s APC working committee quickly intervened, nullifying the suspension and subsequently disciplining the ward executives responsible for the decision.

Amid these internal party conflicts, Judge Usman Na’Abba initially upheld the suspension, a stance that prompted Ganduje’s supporters at the ward level to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) against him, citing potential biases and procedural irregularities.

They wrote in the petition, “The decision to intervene in internal party affairs without clear and compelling reasons to circumvent the party’s own mechanisms appears to constitute constitutional overreach.

“This action sets a concerning precedent regarding the impartiality and scope of judicial intervention in political party governance.

“The issuance of an ex parte order in a politically sensitive matter involving the leadership of a political party without ensuring that all internal remedies have been exhausted raises concerns about the proper judicial process.”

However, on Monday, Na’Abba vacated his earlier verdict and set April 30 to hear the case.