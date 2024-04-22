‘We Are Behind Ganduje’ – Kano APC Speaks On National Chairman’s Suspension

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its unwavering support for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the party, amid reports of his purported suspension.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday, the party’s secretary in the state, Alhaji Zakari Sarina, called on the public to disregard the alleged suspension of the former Kano State Governor imposed by a certain faction of the party.

According to him, the suspension holds no validity as it was initiated by non-members of the party.

“It is impracticable for non-members to slam a national officer with suspension without recourse to laid down procedures as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“I must make it clear, that we are undeterred by the activities of these impostors because,” Sarina stated in the statement obtained by Naija News on Monday morning.

He mentioned that their approach is devoid of finesse and sophistication, revealing their political inexperience, especially when compared to the esteemed expertise of Ganduje.

“From available records, those behind the latest oddity are political jobbers who have offered themselves for pecuniary benefits at the behest of dignity,“ Sarina alleged.

He stated that they are not part of the Progressive Party since a loyal party member would not attempt to undermine a respected member who served as governor for 8 years and later became a national chairman.

The statement added: “It is because they are outsiders; they are simply not aware of the internal workings or ground rules of the APC on disciplinary actions, and they resort to a poor strategy that cannot stand logic and reasons.

“We from the ward, local government level and state are solidly behind our leader who has contributed positively towards the political growth of our party’.”

Sarina claimed that the individual who declared the supposed suspension of Ganduje was a participant of the New Nigeria People’s Party, who had competed in the counselorship election in the Ganduje ward but was unsuccessful.

He urged the media to exercise caution when it comes to individuals who aim to exploit their platforms for spreading false information.

“The media should, as a matter of fact, scrutinise issues that are of paramount to the growth of democracy by being the driver of democracy’’, he said.