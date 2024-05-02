Former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema Defects To APC

A former Governor of Katsina State, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports the former Governor officially defected on Thursday.

Recall that during the 2023 elections, Shema supported the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, but supported the APC governorship candidate in Katsina, Dikko Radda.

There had been reports of his possible defection following his meeting with the APC National Chairman and the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, at his Abuja residence back in August 2023.

According to reports, Shema visited Ganduje at his Abuja home alongside some of his loyalists and members of the Katsina APC.

