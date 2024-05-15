BREAKING: Jimoh Ibrahim Suspended From APC For Anti-Party Activities

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged anti-party activities.

In the suspension letter obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday, sixteen members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, carried out his suspension.

In the letter, the ward excos claimed that Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his recent actions and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.

The letter was signed by ward executive members including Bakere Usuf, Tore Obwoselu, Oloyinmi Idowu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Aritawe-Ademole, Akinkuoju Olarewaju and Fabioye Ajoke.

The letter read, “We, the members of the APC Executive Commince of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Government Areu of Ondo State, convened a meeting on Monday, May 13th, 2024, During our meeting, we deliberated extensively on various issues affecting the progress and development of our party, notably indiscipline and insubordination among some members.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s actions and activities to be in violation of the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his anti-party activities. As such, we have resolved to take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution. Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim is hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities In accordance with Article 21, Section A of APC Constitution.

“It is worth recalling that the National Party Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, met with all Ondo State governorship aspirants on April 25th, 2024, in Abuja.

“During the meeting, he urged them to cooperate with the party’s candidate and incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Honorable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Despite this, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso proceeded to sue the Governor and APC, blatantly disregarding party instructions. Additionally, he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters in Igbotako and Ondo State to join NPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them.

“Senator Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his actions in the Federal High Court in Abuja and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.”