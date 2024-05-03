Group Reveals List Of Politicians Who Have Resigned From PDP After Ihedioha

A political group, the Rebuild Imo Movement has said that the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha dealt a heavy blow on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state when he left the party.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Prof. Jude Njoku, on behalf of the movement’s elders, said that the former governor exit has led to a mass exodus of thousands of supporters from the party.

The group said, “The decision to leave the PDP was not easy for our great leader. The decision became necessary after deep reflection on the direction of the party.

“We are convinced that the time was right for us to join hands with other well-meaning citizens and groups in the effort towards engendering democracy and good governance in our dear nation.”

Speaking further, the group listed those who have allegedly resigned from the PDP in Imo state after Ihedioha’s exit.

They are listed as follows:

1. Former Governor- H/E Air Commodore Dr. Luke Ochulor

2. Former Deputy Governor – H/E Engr Gerald Irona

3. Former Ministers of the Federal Republic – Engr Charles Ugwuh, Chief Chuka Odom

4. BOT member of the party – Chief Barr Chris Okewulonu.

5. Former NEC member of the party- Chief Henry Ekpe

6. Former elected members of House of Representatives – Hon. ThankGod Ezeani PhD, Hon Mayor Eze, Hon Barr Uche Onyeagucha, Hon Ugonna Ozurigbo, Hon Obinna Onwubuariri , Hon. Jonas Okeke

7. Chairman PDP elders committee – Prof Jude Njoku, Secretary PDP elders Committee – Prof. Obioma Iheduru

8. Members of the South East Zonal Executive Committee – Chief Stanley Ekezie, Chief Augustine Elochukwu

9. Two senatorial candidates of the party in the last election- including Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu

10. Four House of Representatives candidates of the party in the last election, including, Hon Chibuzo Agulanna

11. Former speaker and deputy speaker of Imo House of Assembly – Rt. Hon Lawman Duruji, Rt. Hon Okey Onyekamma

12. 27 Former LGA IMC chairmen and about 291 IMC members who served under the Ihedioha administration.

13. Many House of Assembly candidates of the party in the last election, including Sunny-Unachukwu Chukwuemeka John, the PDP candidate for Ikeduru State Constituency, 2023

14. Over 2277 top leaders and financiers of the party across the state.

15. 29 out of 39 members of the State Executive Committee

16. 13 out of 27 LGA party chairmen

17. 267 out of 432 LGA party officers

18. 243 out of 305 ward chairmen

19. Over 3888 ward executives of the party

20. Major financiers of the party, members of prominent PDP support groups, and teaming party members across the various wards.