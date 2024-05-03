Presidency Reacts As Former Katsina Gov, Ibrahim Shema Defects To APC

The presidency has reacted to the recent shakeup in the People Democratic Party (PDP), with the former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, leaving the opposition to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported earlier that Shema officially defected from the PDP to APC on Thursday.

The former governor registered at the Shema Ward party office, Dutsin-ma local government area, and was issued an APC membership card by the state’s party Chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu-Daura.

Taking to his X page on Friday morning, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said while Shema’s defection was a big loss to the PDP, the move was a big gain for the APC.

“PDP’s big loss in Katsina, APC’s big gain,” the presidential spokesman captioned as he shares Shema’s picture with the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has urged President Bola Tinubu to resist any form of alliance with the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

The call was made via a statement titled ‘Beware of Governor Duoye Diri, He’s a Serial Betrayer. Bayelsa APC Cannot Afford His Politics of Betrayal, Divisiveness and Greed,’ signed by the chairman and secretary of the stakeholders, Chief Samuel Yousuo and Elder Ebigoni Gabriel respectively

Naija News understands that the Stakeholders Forum meeting was held on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The forum claimed that there was an unholy alliance between Diri and the aides of the president.

They warned that Diri was baggage, adding that he has no electoral value.

The statement reads in part, “The above subject matter refers, we, on behalf of APC Elders and Stakeholders Forum, write to express our concerns and advise you to be wary of any alliance between your good offices with that of our state governor, Senator Duoye Diri.

“This plea could not have come at a better time than now, as we observed the unholy romance between Governor Diri and aides of the President, coordinated by your Chief of Staff, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The romance and plan by Diri was to decamp to APC before the 2027 general election. Bayelsa APC does not need Diri, we are capable of winning without him if the President supports our reconciliatory efforts.

“We are using this medium to let you know that Diri can’t keep faith with anyone.

“Diri has abandoned all PDP leaders in the state. We are writing to let you know that he has no electoral value, so his coming to APC will be a big baggage for us. Diri is doing all he can to curry your favour, as he is afraid of being removed by the tribunal.”

They claimed that Diri, who worked against President Tinubu’s interest in the 2023 presidential polls was already working with some Northern PDP elements for the 2027 election.