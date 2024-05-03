You Were Once An Opposition Leader, But Now You Are Stifling PDP – Momodu To Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has claimed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is trying to crush the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He blamed all issues facing the opposition on the APC.

The PDP stalwart shared his concerns during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “APC will do everything possible to destroy opposition; buy those who are buyable, to terrorise those who are not buyable and make sure that the party is in disarray, that is all.”

He also accused President Bola Tinubu of stifling the opposition even after thriving as an opposition leader before his party dislodged PDP as the ruling party.

“You see part of my admiration for then Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos was the role he played as an opposition leader. But unfortunately, now we have a former opposition leader in government, and they don’t want opposition, it’s an irony,” he added.

Naija News reports that the lingering crisis in the PDP has led to some if its members jumping ship, the most recent was former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, who tendered his resignation last week.

One of the reasons Ihedioha gave for his resignation was the inability of the party to play the role of opposition as expected which Momodu agrees with.

The presidential aspirant under the PDP in 2023 insisted that everything going wrong in the PDP which is why it is failing to play the opposition role perfectly is engineered by APC.