Magnus Abe Settles Rift With Wike, Speaks On Working Together

The former Rivers South-East Senator, Magnus Abe, has announced that he has made peace with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Abe and Wike had been embroiled in a longstanding rift due to their different positions on Rivers State politics and separate political parties.

Recall that Abe had dumped the APC ahead of the 2023 election and emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

After the 2023 election, the former lawmaker dumped the SDP and returned to the ruling APC.

In his Facebook post on Friday, Abe said he made peace with Wike in a move to mend fences and foster unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

The former lawmaker expressed his commitment to ending the rift with the minister and emphasised the importance of unity in Rivers APC.

Abe said he accompanied Wike to the thanksgiving ceremony of the Rivers APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, and described the gesture as showing that his commitment to end the rift in the party is total.

He said “I have made peace with the Honourable Minister of the FCT, and former governor of Rivers State.

“I want to publicly thank the minister; he (Wike) could have behaved like other politicians—made peace with me, and still encouraged me, Tony (Okocha) and others to continue fighting. But his style is direct, truthful, and sincere, and it will create a united team.”

He expressed his belief that the APC in Rivers State would benefit from the “process of peaceful reunification and reintegration.”

Abe further said, “The disagreements within are over and done for good because the oxygen for conflict has been extinguished.

“While it might take time, the result would be a united front, as all those with us, who sincerely wish us well, will go with us and tow the path of unity because we all know that it is the right way to go.”

Extending his gratitude to Okocha, who hosted the Thanksgiving ceremony, Abe said, “Let me also thank Chief Okocha; of course, he knew I was coming, and he received me well.

“My home is in the APC. Let us come together. Everyone will benefit from us working together.”

While acknowledging the need for further discussions, Abe urged the party faithful to focus on the economy for the time being.

“When it is time, we will speak. For now, make I dey my dey. Let us focus on the economy. God bless you all,” he stated.