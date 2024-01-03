Magnus Abe Officially Returns To APC

Rivers State politician, Magnus Abe has officially returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abe, who was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections in River State, returned to the APC on Wednesday.

Abe, who left the APC for SDP in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, said he is back with the APC to enhance the good things President Bola Tinubu is doing in the country.

The former senator also promised to mobilize his supporters for the party in the state.

Naija News recalls that Abe had on Monday, hinted at his decision to return to the APC.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme on Monday, Abe stated, “Politically, I am heading back for the APC.”

This announcement follows his unsuccessful governorship bid.

Abe, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, contested in the Rivers State governorship election but was defeated by Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Furthermore, his attempt to become the minister representing Rivers State in the federal cabinet was unsuccessful, as the position went to Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on Wednesday, Abe said he has returned to contribute his quota to the party’s development and urged others to join him.

He said: “We believe that it is proper that we are in the party supporting President Tinubu’s developmental agenda.

“Everybody in the party should have learnt one thing or two as how we can make the party work, we are coming in with open minded ready to work with everybody within the party.

“We believe that everybody with sincere interest in the progress of the party should be ready to join.”