APC Wins All Positions In Gombe LG Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has emerged victorious in the local council elections conducted by the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC).

Naija News understands that the party secured all 11 chairmanship and 114 councillorship seats in the state

The Chairman of the electoral commission, Saidu Shehu Awak, announced on Saturday that all APC candidates were elected in the peaceful election conducted across all polling units in the state’s 11 local government areas.

Despite the participation of five political parties, including the Accord Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young People Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), none of them managed to win a single seat.

Additionally, the APC won all 114 councillorship seats unopposed.

Those elected as chairmen are; Mohammed Danladi Adamu (Akko); Ibrahim Jatau Salisu (Balanga); Mrs. Egla Idris (Billiri); Adamu Mohammed Waziri (Dukku); Shuaibu Abdulrahman Adamu (Funakaye) and Sani Ahmad Haruna (Gombe).

Others are; Iliya Suleiman Jatau (Kaltungo); Ahmed Wali Doho (Kwami); Babangida Adamu Jigawa (Nafada); Fatima Binta Bello (Shongom) and Abubakar Hassan Difa (Yamaltu/Deba).

In a number of selected polling units in the state, the election was conducted symbolically. However, the majority of polling units in the Gombe metropolis and neighbouring towns and villages did not receive the necessary electoral materials.

Journalists who visited various polling units observed that both the GOSIEC electoral officers and the voters were absent from the election.

In the few polling units where voting did occur, only a small number of individuals waited in line to cast their votes. Meanwhile, the majority of state residents continued with their daily activities.

According to Daily Trust, most of the polling units in Nasarawo, Yelenguruza, Tudun Wada, Bolari, Pantami, and other communities were empty, indicating that no election was taking place throughout the entire election period.

Furthermore, there were no restrictions on movement as commercial activities proceeded as normal in the two main markets in Gombe metropolis, with shops and other establishments opening for their daily operations.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, however, voted at the Yahaya Umaru 10 polling unit located within the premises of Government Science Secondary School, Gombe.

Deputy Governor Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau exercised his voting right at his designated polling unit in Balanga LGA, while the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Muhammad Luggerewo, cast his ballot at his ward in Akko LGA of the state.