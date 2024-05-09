Court Sets Date To Hear Suit Against Ganduje’s Suspension

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court in Kano State has fixed May 28 for hearing the substantive application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kano State is challenging his suspension from the party by factional ward executives led by one Basiru Nuhu Isa.

Recall that Ganduje was first suspended by his ward executives led by one Haladu Gwanjo on April 15.

Subsequently, another faction emerged and announced Gaduje’s suspension on April 20.

However, the secretary of the APC in Kano, Zakari Sarina, said the suspension by the faction was another case of impersonation.

Ganduje is seeking a declaration that his suspension from the party without giving him an opportunity to defend himself amounts to a violation of his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

He also wants to declare that his suspension by the faction was unlawful, null and void.

Counsel for the embattled APC chairman, Hadiza Nasir Ahmad, applied for service on the respondents by substituted means, which the court granted.

Justice Liman, therefore, adjourned to May 28 for a hearing in the matter.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, of deliberately attempting to demystify the political relevance of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, ahead of the 2027 election in Kano State.

Naija News reports that the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Abdulkareem Kana, asserted on Monday night during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Kana claimed that all evidence at their disposal suggested that the leadership of the NNPP and its chieftains in Kano state were behind the pockets of sponsored protests to remove Ganduje as the national chairman of the APC.

According to him, NNPP is trying to destabilise APC, but they cannot carry out such an act.