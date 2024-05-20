National Chairmanship: Sacrifice Yourself So The Party Can Make Headway – APC Chieftain To Ganduje

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Podar Johnson, has urged the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje to step down from his position.

Johnson asserted that Ganduje ought to step down from his position and deal with the allegations brought against him.

Naija News recalls that the national chairman was recently suspended by the executive members of his ward in Dawakin-Tofa LGA of Kano state, northwest Nigeria.

On Sunday, April 21, another group, new ward executives emerged from Ganduje’s unit, Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano state, and issued a fresh suspension on the national chairman of the APC.

Also, the Kano state anti-corruption and public complaints commission filed a criminal charge against Ganduje over alleged bribery of $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion.

The commission claimed that it had assembled 15 witnesses who were ready to speak against the APC national chairman.

Speaking on the situation to Legit, Johnson called for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s urgent intervention in Ganduje’s probe.

The APC chieftain insisted that it was time for the president to return the national chairmanship position to the North-central and reconcile aggrieved party chieftains and wards in various states before the National Convention.

The APC chieftain opined thus: “Ganduje’s ordeal is a matter of consent because the allegations are coming from his state, and he is the national chairman of the party.

“Honestly, in a civilised society, he is supposed to step aside for the sake of the party to survive persecution from the opposition party. He should sacrifice himself for the party to have headway.

“All these litigations are distractions and create a bad name for the party at the center. I will advise the president to come into the issues since the matter is affecting the party at the center; we have seen the National chairmen sacrificing themselves for the party to forge ahead.

“I will conclude that the party should return the position of the national chairman back to Nasarawa state and immediately reconcile the party in various states before the National convention.”