Edo Election: Ex-Assembly Speaker, Obaseki’s Former Commissioner Dump PDP For APC

Notable figures within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Felix Akhabue and Frank Okiye have officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Their departure from PDP was marked at a well-attended political rally in Ekpoma, the administrative headquarters of Esan West Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that Felix Akhabue, a former local government chairman and commissioner during Governor Obaseki’s first tenure, along with Frank Okiye, the impeached Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly in 2020, were prominent PDP members.

Their political careers have been marked by significant administrative roles; Okiye also served as the deputy chief of staff in the deputy governor’s office during the Adams Oshiomhole administration.

The defections follow a series of protests by PDP members, including Akhabue, against the outcomes of the party’s recent ward and local government congresses which they found unsatisfactory.

Okiye cited the alienation of his constituents and supporters by the current state government and disagreements with the current party’s governance approach as his primary reasons for leaving.

He expressed concerns over the continuation of Governor Obaseki’s policies by the PDP’s new gubernatorial candidate, Asue Ighodalo, which he claimed might not align with the need of citizens.

During the rally, Okiye claimed that approximately 2,500 people from both the Labour Party and the PDP have joined the APC, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape of the region.

He emphasized the influence this move could have, suggesting that at least 500 votes might swing from PDP to APC due to this defection.

Okiye’s plan includes initiating a house-to-house campaign to further encourage more defections to the APC.

This development poses a challenge for the PDP in maintaining its stronghold in Edo State, particularly in the face of upcoming governorship election.

The APC’s gains from these defections could translate into significant electoral advantages in future polls.