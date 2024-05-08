Fortune Teller Arrested For Impregnating Married Woman

The Gombe State Police Command has apprehended a 25-year-old fortune teller, Ahmadu Saminu, for allegedly impregnating a married woman.

According to Punch, the suspect who is popularly known as Malam Mai Batalia, interprete dreams and sees visions for his patrons.

He also has a wide range of clientele base that cuts across all the LGAs and other neighbouring states.

However, the fortune teller had taken advantage of his victim after she visited him following a nightmare she experienced the night before.

Sources who spoke to the aforementioned publication claimed that the suspect hypnotised and defiled the victim.

The source said, “following her visit to Saminu for an interpretation to her dream, she was hypnotised and defiled.”

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Buhari Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to the publication, said that Saminu was arrested for allegedly impregnating someone’s wife.

“The victim is 20 years old. Her husband, Bashiru Bello, reported the case. She dreamt about her mother being a witch and needed an interpretation into what she said she saw only for her to visit Saminu to know what she needed to do. But she was lured into his room,” the PPRO said.

On the alleged pregnancy of the victim, Abdullahi said, “That is what we can’t say for now until the medical examination result is obtained.”