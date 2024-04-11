Gov Yahaya Extends Eid-el-Fitir Holiday In Gombe

Advertisement

In commemoration of the 2024 Eid-el Fitir, the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has granted an extension to the public holiday until Friday 12th April.

Naija News recalls that the federal government had initially declared Tuesday 9th, Wednesday ay 10th, and Thursday the 11th as public holidays for the Sallah celebrations.

Nevertheless, Governor Inuwa has decided to include an additional day as a non-working day, allowing the state’s residents to celebrate with greater ease and comfort.

The governor’s approval was officially communicated by the office of the head of civil service of the state on Wednesday evening.

This extension might not be unconnected with the annual trend of celebrating the Sallah festival for three consecutive days in the state.

One of the events usually includes horse riding led by the emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu Abubakar.

On the Eid day, a Durbar (horse riding) known as “Hawan Sallah” takes place immediately after the Eid prayer is observed, then “Hawan Gidan Gwamnati” on the second day and “Hawan Tudun Wada” on the third day respectively.

“I am directed to inform you that the Governor of Gombe State Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe) has approved the extension of the public holiday to Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12, 2024, to enable civil servants in the state to continue with the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitir”, a press release from the office of the head of the civil service says.

However, the state government has directed workers on essential services to remain active throughout the public holiday, adding that all other workers should resume their normal duties on Monday, 15th April, 2024.

Naija News reports that his counterpart in Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has made a similar announcement.

Radda on Tuesday, announced that Friday, April 12, 2024, will be a non-working day in the state so workers can enjoy the Eid-El-Fitr festivities.

Governor Radda stated that this decision was made to allow workers in the state to fully partake in the Sallah celebrations with their loved ones.