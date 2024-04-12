Eid-el-Fitr: Another State Govt Extends Public Holiday Till Friday

Advertisement

The Sokoto State Government has declared Friday, April 12, 2024, as a public holiday for its residents and a work-free day for workers.

The state government made this known in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to reporters in the state on Thursday.

The governemt said the public holiday was to enable civil servants to continue to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with their families.

The statement read: “This is to enable civil servants in the state to continue to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr with members of their families.

“Governor Ahmed Aliyu wishes the entire people of Sokoto State a hitch-free Sallah celebrations.”

Eid-el-Fitr: Katsina Declares Friday Public Holiday

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government also declared Friday, April 12, 2024, a work-free day in the state so that workers can celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan fasting.

This was made known in a statement signed by the state governor, Dikko Radda, and made available to journalists by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Zango, on Tuesday.

The governor stated that the additional holiday was to allow workers in the state to fully partake in the Sallah celebrations with their loved ones.

This development came on the heels of the Federal Government’s extension of the Eid-el-Fitr public holidays to Thursday, April 11.