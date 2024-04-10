President Tinubu Joins Muslim Faithful For Eid Prayers (Video)

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, joined the Muslim Faithful across the country for the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

Naija News reports that the prayers were held at the Dodan Barracks Eid prayer ground in Obalende, Lagos.

He was joined at the prayer ground by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat; the Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; former Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and the Private Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, among others.

Sokoto Cleric Defies Sultan’s Directive, Leads Eid-el-Fitr Prayers

Sokoto Muslim cleric, Sheikh Musa Lukwa, on Tuesday, led his followers to observe Eid prayer, as against the directive from the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who had on Monday, declared Wednesday, as the day of Eid-el-Fitr.

The Sultan who presides as the President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) had based his decision on a report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country, which confirmed the non-sighting of the new moon.

The Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Prof Sambo Junaidu, in a statement made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Monday evening, said the council accepted the report and declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

Speaking with reporters On Tuesday, Lukwa on why he conducted prayers at his Juma’at mosqu, he said, “There were reports of sightings of the new crescent in many places, including here in Nigeria, but the one that we were sure of is that of Niger Republic.

“We have a verified video clip of their council of Ulamah authenticating the report after which the country declared Tuesday as Sallah day. So it is now binding on us to observe Eid on Tuesday because this is what the teachings of the Holy Prophet says.

“If we can accept that of Saudi Arabia, why can’t we agree with that of Niger Republic, which is nearer to us.

“I am not saying all Nigerian Muslims must observe their Eid prayer on Tuesday, but we have no moral justification not to observe our prayer on Tuesday because the new moon was sighted by our neighbours. And remember, there is no fasting on Sallah day. It is prohibited.”