Four Influential APC Politicians That Might Turn Their Backs On Tinubu For 2027 Presidency

There are certain politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) that have fallen out with President Bola Tinubu and this might lead to the withdrawal of their support in the 2027 presidential elections should Tinubu decide to contest.

Naija News reports that following the president’s victory in the polls, he has rewarded those who strongly advocated for his administration with different positions in his cabinet.

However, there were those who were not so lucky, despite their vocal support for him.

Below are some politicians that might withdraw support for the president in the 2027 elections.

Nasir El-Rufai

The former Kaduna State governor might be displeased with the president following his failure to intervene after the Senate suspended his ministerial confirmation.

After he was rejected by the Senate, it appears El-Rufai has been attacking Tinubu’s government.

He claimed that Tinubu’s administration has resumed fuel subsidy payment and it’s paying higher than before.

He accused the presidency of failing to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy despite several measures that have been put in place to combat the situation.

Kayode Fayemi

The former governor of Ekiti State was one of those who displayed his reverence for Tinubu by stepping down for him at the APC presidential primary.

One would expect that the president would reward him for his loyalty.

However, he was missing from Tinubu’s cabinet

Femi Fani-Kayode

The former minister of Aviation was very active during Tinubu’s campaign period. He constantly put out statements to show his support for the president.

However, for reasons best known to Tinubu, he refused to add him to his cabinet.

It’s been almost a year into Tinubu’s administration and the former minister of aviation is yet to be appointed to Tinubu’s cabinet or any federal government agency.

Fani-Kayode has been quiet about the happenings in the nation and focuses more on foreign affairs.

Yahaya Bello

The former governor of Kogi state, who is currently in hiding, is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N80 billion fraud.

Bello, who delivered his state to the APC and Tinubu in 2020 had said that his ambition for now is to help President Tinubu succeed.

However, to show that Bello is not getting the needed support from the president, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), urged the embattled former governor to toe the path of decency and submit himself to the anti-graft agency.

Following this development, Bello might decide to support another candidate in the 2027 election.