Tinubu May Redeploy Adebayo Adelabu, Matawalle, Other Underperforming Ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly planning a cabinet reshuffle, which may see some ministers redeployed to different ministries due to underperformance.

Naija News understands that this development comes after Tinubu’s threat to sack non-performing ministers during the opening ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat in November, 2023.

To ensure ministers’ performance and coordination across ministries, departments, and agencies, Tinubu appointed Hadiza Bala Usman as a special adviser on policy coordination.

According to a source in the presidency, Tinubu may carry out the cabinet reshuffle as he marks one year in office, having concluded plans before his recent trip to Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

The Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, is likely to be redeployed to another ministry due to his underperformance.

Adelabu’s tenure in the power sector has been marred by issues, including his controversial comment that Nigerians are putting on their freezers and air conditioning due to low electricity tariff, which drew criticism and even prompted Tinubu to threaten his sack.

The source revealed that Tinubu directed Adelabu to apologize to Nigerians over his statement justifying the tariff increase for Band A electricity users.

“Tinubu will reshuffle his cabinet as he clocks the one year in office.

“He had concluded plans before he travelled on who and who to change and redeploy. The Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu is topping the list of redeployment. He will be taken to another ministry because he underperformed,” The Whistler quoted a source as saying.

Additionally, the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, who serves as the Minister of State for Defence, may be affected by the planned redeployment.

This cabinet reshuffle is seen as a move by Tinubu to reinvigorate his administration and ensure that his ministers are meeting their responsibilities effectively.