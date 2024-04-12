I Apologise For Saying Nigerians Keep Air Conditioners, Freezers On Due To Low Electricity Tariff – Minister

Advertisement

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has apologised to Nigerians for saying that they lack electricity consumption culture because of low tariffs.

Recall Adelabu had on April 4 during a presses briefing in Abuja said Nigerians keep their air conditioners and freezers on for days because of the “cheap” power supply.

However, the minister’s comment, which was considered offensive, generated outrage on social media with some persons calling for his removal for incompetence.

Adelabu had made the statement after the government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced a tariff increase for Band A consumers.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Adelabu apologised to Nigerians for his “offensive” comment.

He expressed regret over his comment, saying it “was never intended to insult the sensibilities of Nigerians in any way”.

“Anything we have said that is considered offensive, we are sorry about that.

“It was an innocent advice with regards to energy consumption management which we believe will go a long way in reducing people’s energy bills. And that advice was directed at those that we believe that because of the recent increase in tariff will start enjoying 20 hours of power per day,” he said.

On the new tariff hike, the minister said it would only affect 1.5 million of the about 12 million consumers in the sector, adding that the increase will see the customers paying N225 kilowatt per hour from the current N66.