Nigeria To Generate 6,000MW Electricity In Six Months – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s government plans to boost the country’s power generation to 6,000 megawatts (MW) within the next six months.

Naija News reports that the minister made this disclosure during his appearance on Channel Television’s “Politics Today” on Thursday.

Currently, Nigeria generates and transmits over 4,000MW, facing minor distribution challenges.

Minister Adelabu outlined that the existing power generation, predominantly from hydropower and thermal plants, has an installed capacity of 13,000MW.

However, logistical and technical constraints have historically restricted output to just over 4,000MW.

“We are working tirelessly, day and night, to ensure that we can elevate generation to 6,000MW for the first time in this country’s history,” Minister Adelabu stated.

He emphasised that this milestone in power generation would not only be achieved but also effectively transmitted and distributed across Nigeria.

This commitment comes at a crucial time. Since January 2024, Nigeria has experienced significant setbacks in power generation, primarily due to a diminished gas supply.

The national grid also suffered collapses twice in the first quarter of the year, exacerbating the power supply instability.

Amid these operational difficulties, the increase in tariffs for Band A customers has stirred public discontent.

In response, Minister Adelabu reassured that the expected improvements in power generation and distribution over the next six months would lead to a more stable and reliable power supply.

The minister appealed for the public’s patience and understanding as the government addresses these longstanding issues.

He assured that with the planned enhancements, Nigerians could look forward to significant improvements in their electricity supply, marking a pivotal shift in the nation’s power sector dynamics.