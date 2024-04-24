Power Minister Reveals Those Frustrating Efforts To Stable Electricity Supply

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has claimed that cartels and saboteurs are responsible for the epileptic power supply in the country.

Adelabu made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during a programme, tagged, ‘Confronting Nigeria’s Power Challenge as the Nation Migrates to a Multi-Tier Electricity Market’.

The minister said the saboteurs and cartels are frustrating the federal government’s efforts to achieve a stable electricity supply in the country.

He said: “We have saboteurs, cartels, and those who prefer to perpetrate evil for their selfish interests to frustrate our efforts.”

Adelabu said all efforts must be geared towards propelling the country to the League of Productive Nations, adding that Nigeria is looking at reserves that would eliminate incessant power collapses.

He said the federal government is also considering the liberalisation of the power sector and encouraging the state government to invest in power generation in their states.

Adelabu said Abia is one of the states that has invested in power, disclosing that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted Ekiti and Enugu the right to generate tariffs.

The minister asserted that the states would be responsible for power generation, transmission, and supply, trading, and system operations.

Adelabu also expressed concern that a lot of investors did not come with their private equity, saying they had to borrow money from the bank to operate in the sector.

The minister, however, said with time, investors would be made to operate the right way for the benefit of the sector.