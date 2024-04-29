Customers Not Enjoying 20 Hours Electricity Won’t Pay New Tariff – Nigerian Govt Assures

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has pledged that customers who do not currently have access to 20 hours of electricity will not be charged the new tariff.

While appearing before the Senate Committee on Power for a one-day investigative hearing on Monday, the minister underscored the necessity of halting the proposed electricity tariff hike by eleven successor electricity distribution companies, given the harsh economic realities in Nigeria.

He mentioned that the government had implemented a new policy to rescue the struggling sector, assuring Nigerians that the hardships would be temporary.

This clarification arises as electricity consumers contend with the recent tariff hikes imposed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Additionally, the Minister mentioned that if the tariff remained unchanged, the Federal Government would allocate ₦2.9 trillion to subsidize electricity expenses this year.

Furthermore, he elaborated on the government’s concern and emphasized the introduction of the new policy as a measure to salvage the sector.

The development follows NERC’s recent tariff hike for Band A consumers, raising their tariff from ₦68/KWh to ₦225/KWh.

Band A customers receive 20-24 hours of electricity daily, while Band B subscribers enjoy 16-20 hours, and Band C customers receive 12-16 hours daily.