FG Sets Up Siemens Mobile Power Substations In Lagos, Kebbi (Photos)

The Federal Government has set up mobile power substations in different parts of the country to boost the wheeling capacity of the transmission network.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said this on Friday, saying that the mobile substations were acquired under the Federal Government-Siemens deal.

Inaugurating the mobile substations in Lagos and Birnin Kebbi, Adelabu said the infrastructure stands as a beacon of hope for businesses and households towards achieving an uninterrupted power supply.

The minister stated that the two substations installed have a total wheeling capacity of 123 megawatts which is expected to enhance the electricity supply.

Adelabu described the project as a testament to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu in accelerating the delivery of the Siemens project thereby transforming the power sector.

The minister also implored Nigerians to safeguard the infrastructure against vandalization as the success of government interventions in the sector hinged on collective responsibility.

See photos of the mobile substations below.

Court Stops NERC From Implementing Tariff Hike For Band A Customers

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) and the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has been restricted by a federal high court in Kano from implementing the new electricity tariff for Band A consumers.

The presiding judge, Abdullahi Liman, on Thursday, in his ruling on an ex parte motion, made an interim order restraining NERC and KEDCO from going ahead with the impending tariff pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

The order also restrained the defendant from intimidating and threatening to disconnect the applicants’ electricity supply for non-acceptance of the new increased tariff.

The suit marked FHC/KN/CS/144/2024 was filed by Super Sack Company Limited and BBY Sacks Limited.