FG Reveals When Nigerians Will Witness Overwhelming Impact On Electricity Supply

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has lamented that despite the number of Ministers the sector had churned out in the past, the power sector has continued to face challenges.

Naija News reports that Adelabu made this known on Thursday at the commissioning of the 63 MVA, 132/33kV mobile station at Ajah, Lagos State.

According to the Minister, some individuals don’t want the power sector to work because of their selfish gains; nevertheless, the country will witness an overwhelming impact after the TCN projects are completed.

Adelabu further admonished Nigerians to endure temporary pain in order to enjoy permanent gain, stressing that the government is very concerned about the welfare of its citizenry.

He said, “We have had over 40 ministers in the past and we are still here, we know there will be resistance and distractions but Nigerians will start seeing our overwhelming impact the moment we complete the TCN projects.”

Speaking on the increment in tariff which is generating anger and misgivings from Nigerians, the Minister reiterated that all discos must provide 20-24 hours electricity before they charge N225/ kwh, saying, “if not they will be fined heavily.”

He added, “Nigerians should not be cheated and that is why I don’t call this new tariff cost-reflective but service reflective.”

The Minister stated that the Ajah Mobile Substation represents a strategic deployment aimed at improving the transmission capacity constraints by over 1300MW across the nation.

He said, “Its strategic placement at key sites such as Okene, Amukpe, Potiskum, Apo, Ajah, Birnin Kebbi and others underscores our dedication to enhancing transmission efficiency and reliability nationwide.

“The versatility of this Mobile Substation cannot be overstated. From addressing major load centers to serving as a stopgap measure during maintenance and emergencies, its flexibility ensures swift responses to fluctuating power demands, thereby contributing to uninterrupted service delivery.”