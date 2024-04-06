‘Stop Leaving Your Houses With Your Refrigerators, Air Conditioners On’ – Adelabu Warns Nigerians

Advertisement

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has berated Nigerians for indiscriminately leaving their houses to go to work and other places with their refrigerators and air conditioners on.

Adelabu said Nigerians lack consumption management because electricity is cheap and affordable in the country.

The minister made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday about the recent increase in electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He said, “A lot of people will come back from work, they want to have dinner, or they want to see their colleagues down the road, they switch on the AC for the room to be cooling before they come back.

“Some people will be going to work in the morning, a freezer that you left on for days, they will still leave it on when all the items in the freezer are frozen and 5, 6, 8 hours of their absence will not make it to defreeze, they will still leave it to be consuming power just because we are not paying enough.

“The bitter truth we all need to tell ourselves as Nigerians. A few people are just privileged to sit on the high table. We’re on the same level, we must be able to tell the truth to ourselves.

“We have all been overseas before; we know how conscious the power consumers are about electricity consumption.”