FG Approves Thursday As Extra Holiday For Eid-El-Fitr Celebration

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially designated Thursday, April 11th, 2024, as an extra public holiday in observance of this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

This was made known in a statement early on Tuesday morning by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo.

The statement added that the Minister of Interior, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.

Naija News recalls the Federal Government had earlier declared Tuesday, 9th and Wednesday, 10th April 2024 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known in a statement on Sunday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

However, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, declared that the celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr in Nigeria will take place on Wednesday, 10th April as the new crescent was not sighted in the country on Monday night.

By implication, the Muslim faithful in the country would observe the Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said the decision is based on the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the new moon was not sighted.

This development prompted the federal government to declare Thursday as an extra holiday in celebration f the 2024 Eid-El-Fitr.