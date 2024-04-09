Eid-El-Fitr: Despite Three Days Holiday, Katsina Govt Declares Friday Work Free Day

Advertisement

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has announced that Friday, April 12, 2024, will be a non-working day in the state so workers can enjoy the Eid-El-Fitr festivities.

Governor Radda stated that this decision was made to allow workers in the state to fully partake in the Sallah celebrations with their loved ones.

Naija News understands that the additional holiday in Katsina is coming despite the Federal Government’s extension of the Eid-El-Fitr public holidays to Thursday, April 11, of the same month.

The federal government had earlier declared Tuesday and Wednesday only public holidays for the celebration of Sallah. Thursday, however, was subsequently added to the break following a confirmation that Eid-el-fitr would not happen on Tuesday but Wednesday.

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, the Katsina State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Bala Zango, confirmed the Friday additional holiday, relaying the governor’s well wishes for a joyous and peaceful Sallah celebration to the people of the state.

He also encouraged the citizens to prioritize security and pray for peace to prevail in the state and the entire nation during this year’s Eid-El-Fitr festivities.

The statement reads: KATSINA STATE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE PRESS RELEASE

“ED-FITR: GOV DIKKO RADDA DECLARES FRIDAY, 12TH APRIL, 2024, A WORK FREE DAY

“His Excellency the Executive governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, PhD. has declared Friday, 12th April 2024, a work-free day.

“Katsina State Government decision to declare Friday as work free day follow the good gesture of Federal Government for extending Ed-fitr public holidays to Thursday 11th of this month.

“According to Malam Dikko Radda, his government has also taken this step to enable workers in the state to fully enjoy the ED-ELFITR Sallah celebration with their families.

“Gov Radda then wishes the good people of Katsina state a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration. He further urged people to be security conscious and pray for peace to reign in the state and the nation at large as they celebrate this year’s ED-FITR.”