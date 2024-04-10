PDP Prays For A Better Nigeria In 2024 Eid-el-Fitr Message

Advertisement

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, on the occasion of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In the Sallah message through the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, the party urged Nigerians to pray for a better nation and not allow the current economic hardship to weaken their love for the country.

PDP encourages citizens to let the virtues, values, and lessons learned during the just-concluded Holy Ramadan Fasting influence their daily lives.

“Eid-el-Fitr offers us the divine pathway to re-dedicate ourselves to a life of love, forgiveness, abnegation, restraint, tolerance, temperance, unity, mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence, care and compassion for one another, and most importantly, absolute faith, trust, and total obedience to the Will and Command of the Almighty Allah in all our dealings.

“The PDP urges Nigerians not to surrender to despondency or allow the hardship and misery in the country to weaken their love and support for one another but remain resolute in their hope and pursuit of a better, secure and prosperous nation.

“It is therefore imperative for leaders at all levels to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr for deep soul-searching that re-awakens the virtues of honesty, transparency, justice, fairness, and pursuit of the well-being of the citizens in the discharge of their duties, especially at this critical time in the life of our nation.

“Our Party also calls on all good-spirited Nigerians and organizations to use the occasion to extend their hands of love to the less-privileged, the dislocated, and the hurting so that the joy of Eid-el-Fitr can reach all.

“The PDP prays for the nation and wishes Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” the party’s sallah message reads.