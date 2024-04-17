Katsina Govt Shuts Down Three Filling Stations For Supplying Fuel To Bandits

The government of Katsina State has shut down three petrol stations suspected of supplying fuel to bandits in the state.

The governor’s Chief of Staff, Jabiru Salisu Tsauri, spearheaded the task force established to tackle grain hoarding and unwarranted food price increases, which conducted the raid, resulting in the closure.

Speaking to newsmen after closing the petrol stations, Tsauri stated that the committee had the authority to arrest suspected individuals and detain them for up to 48 hours before initiating court proceedings.

He said the committee received intelligence that the affected petrol stations were supplying fuel to bandits during nighttime and early morning hours.

Nevertheless, one businessman affected by the situation, opting not to disclose their identity, rebuffed the allegations, affirming their commitment to operating their business cautiously and denying any involvement in activities that could threaten the state’s security.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has said his government will no longer pay ransom to bandits and Boko Haram terrorists.

He stated this in an article he wrote and published by Newsweek on April 15, 2024, in commemoration of the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls ten years ago.

The President stated that the resolution of kidnapping through ransom payment only perpetuates more abductions, saying that extortion rackets must be squeezed out of existence.