Six Nigerian Soldiers Killed, Captain Kidnapped In Niger State

Six Nigerian soldiers have been reportedly gunned down by bandits at Roro, Karaga and Rumace communities, Bassa Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Naija News learned that the soldiers reportedly ambushed and killed on Friday night and a captain was also said to have been abducted during the incident.

According to Daily Trust, the soldiers had left their camps at Allawa and Erena to respond to a distress call when the armed bandits ambushed them at Roro village.

The bandits were also said to have killed a hunter and two farmers as well as burnt houses, food banks and motorcycles.

Speaking with the newspaper on Saturday about the sad incident, residents stated that the incident happened around 9 pm on Friday and lasted for hours.

“Six soldiers lost their lives and one volunteer hunter,” one of the residents said.

Another source, Mustapha Bassa, said the bandits, who rode on motorcycle were shooting sporadically as they moved to the communities.

Reacting, the Niger State’s Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier-General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

The commissioner stated that the state government is doing its possible best to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said: “All hands are on deck to bring the perpetrators to face the law. Government, on her own, is doing everything possible to end the insecurity issues.

“Additionally, the government will stand by the bereaved and share their grief as well as support them, now and in the long term.”

This sad incident comes a month after at least 17 senior military officers, including 13 soldiers, two majors and one captain, from the 181 Amphibious Battalion were killed by suspected residents of Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The slain sliders and army officers were deployed on a peace-keeping mission to quell a community clash in the areas.