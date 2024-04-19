Tragedy As Bandits Attack Kaduna Village, Kill 23 Persons

Bandit terrorists have reportedly killed 23 villagers in Anguwar Danko village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Alhassan Ibrahim Saulawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Caretaker Chairman of Birnin Gwari LGA, Salisu Isah, confirmed this to reporters on Thursday.

He said bandits, in large numbers, attacked the village under the Kakangi constituency on Wednesday, fired gunshots sporadically, and abducted several residents of the area.

Saulawa stated that the bandits operated freely in the community, located about 10 kilometres from Dogon Dawa village in the same LGA.

Also confirming the incident, a community leader, Mallam Yahaya Musa Dan Salio, said 23 residents were killed, with five others injured.

Salio asserted that some abducted villagers managed to escape into the bush during the incident, adding that cows were also rustled from the community during the attack.

He said: “There were casualties following Wednesday’s invasion in my constituency; so far, 23 people were confirmed killed by the bandits, 19 at Anguwar Danko, while 4 were killed at Kanawa village. They were buried on Thursday.”

According to him, the caretaker chairman has visited the community to offer condolences and support to the affected villagers and the injured.

He further stated that the exact number of people abducted remained unknown as many were still missing, having fled into the bush during the attack.