Bandits Storm Zamfara Market, Kill Three

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday morning when bandits attacked a market in Tsafe, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State, resulting in the deaths of at least three people.

Naija News reports that the attackers stormed the market at around 11 a.m., firing indiscriminately at the crowd.

An eyewitness recounted the horrifying moments to Channels TV, noting that the bandits entered the market and started shooting towards the people there.

“The DPO of Tsafe gathered his officers on duty and locked the police station, preventing people from entering the place for shelter,” the eyewitness said.

The Spokesperson for Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack during a telephone conversation.

While details on the exact number of casualties are still being confirmed, ASP Abubakar assured that security forces, including the military and police, had engaged the bandits and restored normalcy to the area.

“Yes, there was an incident this morning in Tsafe, the bandits entered the town, and there were casualties, but I can’t confirm the figures now,” he stated.

Further reports from Channels TV indicated that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, deployed to Tsafe, confronted the bandits in a gun duel, which forced them to retreat to the forest.

The attack on the Tsafe market occurred just a day after Musa Ille, the secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Tsafe LG, was killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

According to Iliyasu Samaila, a resident of the area, Ille was attacked in his home shortly after returning from the night prayer.