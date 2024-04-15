Abducted Varsity Students, NYSC Members Rescued In Zamfara

Advertisement

The remaining students of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, who were kidnapped last year by a group of bandits, have regained their freedom.

Naija News recalls that the assailants invaded the Sabon-Gida community in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara on September 22, 2023, and whisked away no fewer than 20 students during the unfortunate event.

Predominantly, females were abducted from their hostels.

Despite the tireless efforts made by the university authorities and the families of the victims, only a portion of the captives were released after several months of captivity. Regrettably, 23 students were held back by the kidnappers.

Fortunately, reports emerged on Sunday evening that the remaining students had been rescued from their captors. Security forces reportedly rescued the students in an operation carried out on Sunday.

“They were released at Kuncin Kalgo in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state and handed over to government officials on Sunday. A total of 23 persons in all,” a source in the know confirmed to Daily Trust.

Pictures of some of the captives were shared with journalists on Sunday evening.

Some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were also kidnapped in Sokoto State have been successfully rescued by the security operatives, as reported by the source.

Naija News reports that Zamfara State is among the states heavily impacted by the violent attacks carried out by bandits in the North West region.

During his visit to Aso Rock last month, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara told President Bola Tinubu that his state is currently under siege.

“There have been several attacks in some of the local government communities. As a responsible governor, I feel I should make this known to Mr President, who is pleased with our discussion and is looking for more military personnel as well as the equipment for them to function effectively and take care of the security situation.

“Zamfara has become the centre of banditry as we speak today, and if nothing is done in Zamfara state, I don’t think we will be able to solve the situation in entire northern Nigeria. Most of the guys or the girls kidnapped in Kaduna state ended up in Zamfara state. That is not good for us, and therefore, we’re doing everything to change the narratives, and that is one of the reasons I came to see the president today.

“That is why I am here today. I have informed Mr President, and I have his assurance that something drastic will be done to take care of the situation as soon as possible,” Governor Lawal had told state house correspondents.