Police Officer Who Killed NYSC Member At Nightclub In Oyo Arrested

The Oyo State Police Command has apprehended a police officer involved in the murder of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Damilola Iyanda.

The dire incident reportedly took place during a party organised by graduates of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

Naija News understands that in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at a popular nightclub in the “Under G” area of Owode-Ogbomoso, suspected student cultists had harrassed guests and destroyed club property.

According to police statement, a distress call was received by the Command’s Monitoring Unit, requesting immediate intervention

In response, a team of officers led by Inspector Rasheed Saheed arrived at the scene.

However, the situation escalated as the suspected cultists allegedly attempted to prevent the police from accessing the crime scene, leading to shots being fired from different angles, including warning shots from the officers.

Unfortunately, Damilola Iyanda was killed during the incident, while his brother, Iyanda Femi Israel, sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed that the officers involved in the shooting have been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Iyaganku.

He further stated that the Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, has ordered the case to be taken up by the Homicide Department of the SCID, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly overseeing the investigations.

According to him, “The command wishes to clear the air about the unfortunate shooting incident that occurred, on Monday, April 22, 2024, at about 0130 hours around a popular nightclub along, “Under G” area, Owode-Ogbomoso, resulting in the demise of Damilola, ‘m’.

“The investigation report reveals that during the early hours of the same date and time, a distress call was received by Operatives of the Command’s Monitoring Unit stationed within Ogbomoso through the director of a popular nightclub within the axis, requesting immediate intervention and protection from rampaging suspected student cultists who were at the time harassing guests and destroying club property.

“In a swift response to the call by the club director, a team of officers led by one inspector, Rasheed Saheed, arrived at the scene.

“Altercation worsened as deliberate efforts were made by the suspected cultists to prevent the police from further gaining access to the crime scene as shots were allegedly fired from different angles, including from the intervening officers who fired warning shots to disperse onlookers.

“The incident recorded the death of one Damilola, ‘m’, and the injury of his brother, one Iyanda Femi Israel, who has since been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

“Worthy of note is that the CP has ordered that the case be taken up by the Homicide Department of the SCID with the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly in charge of the investigations.”