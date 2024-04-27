Oyo Restricts Movement On Saturday From 6am – 4pm

The Oyo State Government has announced a restriction on movement throughout the state to facilitate the smooth conduct of Saturday’s local government elections.

The movement will be restricted from 8 am to 3 pm, during which elections for councillorship and chairmanship positions will take place in all 33 local government areas of the state.

This measure, endorsed by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), is intended to ensure the elections are free from disruptions and to enhance the safety and effectiveness of the electoral process.

In an update on its verified ‘x’ handle on Friday evening, it said, “Please note this important announcement regarding movement restrictions in Oyo State on Saturday 27, April 2024

“The Oyo State Government has declared total restriction of movement tomorrow, Saturday, 27th of April 2024, the restriction will be in place from 0600 hours to 1600 hours.

“Only providers of essential services are exempted from these restrictions.”

Uche Nwosu Woos Ihedioha, Other Ex-Imo PDP Chieftains To Join APC

In other news, a former Commissioner for Lands in Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has urged the ex-governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Naija News reported that Ihedioha recently resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stating that his personal beliefs and the current trajectory of the opposition party have become increasingly divergent.

The former Governor lamented recent developments within the PDP, noting that it has deviated from its core principles.

Reacting to the development in an interview with journalists, Nwosu, who served as Chief of Staff to ex-Imo governor Rochas Okorocha, urged Ihedioha and the other former Imo PDP chieftains to join the APC and work with Governor Hope Uzodimma to develop and grow the state.