Uche Nwosu Woos Ihedioha, Other Ex-Imo PDP Chieftains To Join APC

Former Commissioner for Lands in Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has urged the ex-governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Naija News reported that Ihedioha recently resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stating that his personal beliefs and the current trajectory of the opposition party have become increasingly divergent.

The former Governor lamented recent developments within the PDP, noting that it has deviated from its core principles.

Reacting to the development in an interview with journalists, Nwosu, who served as Chief of Staff to ex-Imo governor Rochas Okorocha, urged Ihedioha and the other former Imo PDP chieftains to join the APC and work with Governor Hope Uzodimma to develop and grow the state.

Nwosu described lhedioha and the others as big political assets and commended them for their decision to leave the PDP.

According to him, joining the ruling APC would afford them the opportunity to work together with the governor and other patriotic citizens to move lmo forward.

Nwosu also noted that joining the APC would give Ihedioha and the other former Imo PDP chieftains a platform to effectively contribute to the success of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

He said, “l have been watching and following the developments in the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and l know that some big names in the party have resigned their membership, including Rt. Hon. lhedioha, his deputy in the 2019 governorship election, Hon. lrona, and a good number of other leaders and key members of the party.

“l know that since they left, a lot of people including my humble self, have been wondering what could be or what is likely to be their next political action or move and there have been a lot of speculations to that effect.

“I have also considered a lot of factors or indices and have seen that the most popular action for them to take in this situation is to join the ruling party, APC.

“This is the most progressive action for them to take. Joining APC is the only people-orientated action they should take now. And that would give them room to work with President Bola Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodimma and other leaders in the party at both the national and state levels, for the progress of our dear country.

“I also know that the moment they decide to join the APC, they would be most welcome and everybody would work as a team to move the state forward and by extension, the South East and the entire nation.

“There is no better option or alternative for them, as a matter of fact, than to move into the APC immediately and be on the same political lane with the President, the governor and other stakeholders in the APC”.