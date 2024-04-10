NIS Reveals ‘Requirement’ For Migrants Willing To Travel To Nigeria

Advertisement

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, has revealed very important requirements for migrants willing to come to Nigeria for one reason or the other.

According to Nandap, no room will be given to any criminal-minded travellers to enter the country.

She noted that only properly documented and authorized migrants who are capable of adding value to the country would be allowed to have space in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Immigration boss stated this in her Eid-el-Fitr message to the Muslim community and Nigeria at large on Wednesday (today).

The statement released by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, in Abuja on Wednesday, conveyed Nandap’s best wishes to all Muslim officers and men of the NIS, Nigerian citizens, and migrants residing in the country.

She also extended her greetings to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, on the occasion of the Sallah celebration.

Furthermore, she praised all Muslims who, through their shared commitment and dedication, observed fasting and prayers for the security, unity, and welfare of the nation.

Nandap urged all Nigerians to consistently uphold virtuous values on a daily basis while reiterating the agency’s dedication to border security and management.

“I believe in a better Nigeria and I am assuring the nation of the NIS’ renewed determination to make the nation’s borders safe and protected.

“No space will be given to any criminally minded traveller across our windows.

“Only properly documented and authorised migrants, who are capable of creating or adding value through legitimate engagements, are allowed a space to reside in the country,” she said.

Nandap called for enhanced synergy among security agencies, saying that “by working together, we can fortify the foundations of national defense, security and development”.