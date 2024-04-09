Peter Obi Sends Message To Muslims Ahead Of Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

Advertisement

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has appealed to Muslims in Nigeria to pray for the country over its overwhelming challenges.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Tuesday, Obi urged the Muslim community to utilize the opportunity presented by the 2024 eid-el-fitr to implore Allah for assistance in resolving Nigeria’s security issues.

Obi emphasized the importance of not allowing the nation’s current challenges to dampen the spirit of love and harmonious coexistence among the people.

The statement reads: “The people should use the 2024 Eid-el-fitr festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

“The two major faiths, Christianity and Islam, coming out of their fasting period should allow the solemnness of the holy months to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another and thinking about the future of the country.

“An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before, as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

“Our economy is already under severe stress; the currency is losing value daily, and unemployment and inflation are rising.”

Obi stressed the need to remain optimistic and appreciate the importance of festivities and the divine assistance accompanying them.