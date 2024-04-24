Why I Didn’t Build New Schools In Anambra As Governor – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has responded to critics over his failure to build new schools when he was Governor of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, had last week slammed Peter Obi during an interview on the Mic On podcast with Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye.

He challenged the former Anambra State Governor and his followers (Obidients) to show a single school he started and finished from 2007 to 2014 while in office.

Reno also offered to give a $10,000 reward to whoever could come up with a response.

In response, Peter Obi, during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said those criticising him over failure to build schools in Anambra had failed to read his manifesto.

According to him, when he came to Anambra State, education was in shambles, schools were closed, and the state ranked 26th in the country, but by the time he left, Anambra was number one.

He added, “I improved the quality, physical and mental well-being of the people, schools, had the basic things they needed and the people shone like stars and that was my manifesto.

“Building new schools when the old ones are moribund is just like building coastal lines when internal roads are impassable.”