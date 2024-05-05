‘Tinubu, APC Will Not Accept Me’ – Sule Lamido Explains Why Notable PDP Members Are Resigning

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has explained why some notable members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are resigning their membership from the party.

Recall that members of the PDP have been resigning on an ongoing basis, especially in Imo and a few other states.

Naija News reports that Lamido, in an interview with This Day, blamed the PDP’s mass resignation on frustration and humiliation occasioned by the party’s leadership crisis and the judiciary.

Speaking on the recent resignation of the former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Lamido stated that if the Supreme Court had not overturned the ex-governor’s election, he would have remained a sitting state governor.

The former governor said if the court had not insisted that Senator Samuel Anyanwu was the National Secretary when he (Anyanwu) contested the Imo State governorship election, the position of National Secretary would have gone to another person from Imo State.

He said, “Emeka Ihedioha and other chieftains of the PDP that resigned from the party were humiliated and frustrated out. They were humiliated by the leadership of the party, with the help of the judiciary.

“Ministers resigned to contest election. Other government officials and even party officials resigned to contest elective offices. Senator Anyanwu ought to have resigned to contest the governorship election in Imo state.

“What did he (Anyanwu) do. He held to the office of national secretary and contested for the governorship election. You cannot eat your cake and still have it back. You cannot appropriate the two positions. You are the national secretary and the governorship candidate at the same time. This is not done.

“So, when the stakeholders from Imo state complained, the judiciary aided him and affirmed his position as National Secretary when he lost his governorship election.

“So, Ihedioha and his group felt frustrated and humiliated by the action of the leadership of the party by failing to stand up for justice. So, as a person, I don’t blame Ihedioha and his associates. I can understand why he and his associates left. Some external influences are tele-guiding the party.”

On the defection of the former Governor of Katsina, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lamido said the state was formally under the control of the All Peoples Party (APP), stressing that the influence of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, made the PDP win the state in 2003.

He added, “I see it as he wants to meet them. I don’t believe that he went to APC because of the EFCC. Though, I remember what the former national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole said that when you defect to the APC, all your sins are forgotten.”

When asked if he would likely join the APC, he said, “No, they will not accept me. Go and ask President Bola Tinubu, if he and his APC will accept me.”