Edo: Former Governorship Aspirant Dumps APC, Gives Reasons

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Victoria Amu, has dumped the ruling party.

Naija News reports that Amu announced her resignation in a letter addressed to the party’s chairman in Ward 4, Owan West local government area of Edo State.

The erstwhile governorship aspirant, who also contested the House of Assembly election in 2022, cited family and personal reasons for resigning from the APC.

Amu commended APC for finding her worthy to serve under the leadership of the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole and the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Amu who is yet to disclose her next political move, urged her friends, supporters and well-wishers to respect her decision to resign from APC.

She said, “Worthy to have been given the opportunity to serve as SSA on Social Mobilization for 7 years under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and SSA to Governor Godwin Obaseki for one year.

“It is on record, that I ran for the House of Assembly in 2022 and also in the just concluded Governorship race in 2024 all under the APC.

“I crave the indulgence of all my friends, supporters and well wishers to respect my decisions at this auspicious moment to redefine the destiny of our great state.”