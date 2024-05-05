NNPP Drags Kwankwaso, 13 Others To EFCC Over Alleged Fraud

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dragged its Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and 13 others to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

Naija News reports that the party made the allegation of fraud in a statement titled ‘Petition against Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and 13 others over mismanagement of NNPP funds’ and signed by the National Secretary of the party, Oginni Olaposi Sunday.

According to Vanguard, the petition was dated 2nd May 2024 and submitted to the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja on the same day.

Oginni also accused the former Governor of Kano State of using NNPP to propagate the Kwankwasia movement and equally use it for political gains.

He said, “In 2022, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, through his representatives, led by Elder Buba Galadima and other very well respected Nigerians, including but not limited to Senator Hunkuyi Suleiman and Prof. Bem Angwe, approached the leadership of the NNPP at the country home of Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, founder of our great party.

“Present at the meeting, were the original members of our great party, including the current National Chairman of the party, Dr Major Agbo Gilbert and the expelled National Secretary of the party, Mr Dipo Olayoku.

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso requested through his representatives for an opportunity to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria on our political party platform.

“We obliged him at no cost with a memorandum of understanding entered into and duly signed by both parties.

“Accordingly, the National Executive Committee was dissolved and new officers elected to run the party. We did this with a very clean mind, but unknown to us, Senator Kwankwaso just wanted to use our political party to propagate the kwankwasia movement and equally use it for political gains.

“AS events unfolds, we realise that Senator Rabiu Musa kwankwaso was not interested in the presidential election, but rather using the platform to enrich himself.”