Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 6th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 6th May 2024.

The PUNCH: Barely 48 hours after Multichoice alerted subscribers to a three-day technical downtime, telecommunication companies have expressed concern over possible connectivity disruptions as construction advances on the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Vanguard: Many indigenous companies and International Oil Companies, IOCs, have indicated interest in bidding for the 12 onshore and seven deep offshore blocks put forward for sale by the Federal Government. Vanguard gathered yesterday that the companies have been reviewing the requirements, including technical competence and financial capacity, required by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, to qualify for the bid.

The Nation: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is currently scrutinising recapitalisation plans of banks with a view to determining the appropriateness of their plans in line with the overall objectives, timelines and general market dynamics.

Daily Trust: The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Sunday said the air components of Operations Hadin Kai and Whirl Punch in the North East and North Central killed many terrorists in airstrikes in Borno and Niger. The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.