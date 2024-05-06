Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 6th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 6th May 2024

Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Sunday night depart Abuja for Dallas in the United States of America.

Naija News reports that Shettima, a former Borno State Governor, to attend the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa.

The Vice President will be representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the business summit.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to VP on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

The Vice President will join other political and business leaders across Africa, the United States of America and beyond for the summit featuring high-level dialogues, networking business sessions and the plenary, all scheduled for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Among African leaders expected at the summit include, H.E. Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Liberia; H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi; H.E. Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola; H.E. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana; H.E. José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, and Hon. Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho.

Besides the summit plenary, Shettima is expected to speak at the Roundtable on African Infrastructure Investment with a focus on impact and returns.

The ring leader who rented out the Dolphin Estate Under-Bridge apartments to tenants with children has been identified as ‘Mopol’.

Naija News learnt that the Lagos State Government has also intensified efforts to arrest the suspect.

The state government also revealed that out of 450 miscreants rescued at the weekend, 79 had been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell, while 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed relevant ministries to take custody of the children of squatters evicted from Dolphin Estate and Osborne, Ikoyi Bridges, for rehabilitation.

He said that a statewide exercise to rid Lagos of visible security risks continued at the weekend after some suspects were arrested under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has explained why some notable members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are resigning their membership from the party.

Recall that members of the PDP have been resigning on an ongoing basis, especially in Imo and a few other states.

Naija News reports that Lamido, in an interview with This Day, blamed the PDP’s mass resignation on frustration and humiliation occasioned by the party’s leadership crisis and the judiciary.

Speaking on the recent resignation of the former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Lamido stated that if the Supreme Court had not overturned the ex-governor’s election, he would have remained a sitting state governor.

The former governor said if the court had not insisted that Senator Samuel Anyanwu was the National Secretary when he (Anyanwu) contested the Imo State governorship election, the position of National Secretary would have gone to another person from Imo State.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the presence of Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, on the board of companies owned by Gilbert Chagoury as a clear conflict of interest.

According to Atiku in a statement on Sunday through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Seyi, is a director on the board of CDK Integrated Industries, a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also accused President Tinubu of simply promoting propaganda with his claims of attracting foreign direct investment to Nigeria.

Citing a report by Paris-based Africa Intelligence News Agency where it was revealed by the Corporate Affairs Commission that Seyi is officially a business associate of Chagoury, the former Vice President said it was not surprising that the Chagoury Group had become the biggest beneficiary of the Tinubu largesse.

The former Vice President submitted that it has become obvious that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is being done in a hurry purely because of the business relationship between Tinubu and Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of Hitech, the contractor that was awarded the contract for the highway project in contravention of the procurement laws.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a statement dissociating itself from a false report circulating in the media.

Naija News recalls that the report claims that the EFCC has released a list of 58 ex-governors being investigated for alleged corruption, with a headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion.”

However, the EFCC has clarified that this report is entirely false and mischievous, as no such list has been issued, and no discussions have taken place with any news medium regarding the investigation of ex-governors.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Dayo Oyewale, EFCC urged the public to ignore the report, as it is false and misleading.

The commission has also advised the media to verify facts and crosscheck information with them before publishing reports to avoid spreading inaccurate information.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as ‘Shiites’ has petitioned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of extra-judicial killing by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ali Audu Dabigi.

The group also wrote a petition to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, over the alleged killing of their brothers by the duo.

The Shiites, under the auspices of the Resource Forum of Islamic Movement, made the allegations in the petitions dated April 23, 2024, and signed by the forum’s Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Danladi.

The letters, titled: “Petition Against Mr Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State and the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna for Arbitrary Extra-Judicial Killing of Seven and Wounding Over 30 Peaceful Protesters on 5th of April, 2024 in Kaduna and Zaria,” had the acknowledgement copies dated April 30, 2024, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has explained why the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, servers failed to work effectively for the transmission of results during the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi while addressing the issues of the 2023 elections in Canada over the weekend, said the ‘establishment of criminality’ caused the INEC servers not to work during the general elections.

The former Anambra State governor stated that there were a number of glitches during the election result transmission, but Amazon testified that no glitches were recorded globally on the day of the presidential election.

Peter Obi added that people must intensify engagement with all the stakeholders to make the system work.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) initiated legal action against the governors of the 36 states and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for their failure to disclose and publish the terms of the ₦5.9 trillion and $4.6 billion loans secured by their states and the FCT, respectively.

The lawsuit, registered as FHC/ABJ/CS/592/2024, was filed on Friday by SERAP’s lawyers – Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Valentina Adegoke, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The lawsuit follows SERAP’s earlier demand, which was communicated to the 37 respondents in a statement released by the organization’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, on March 31, 2024.

According to the statement, shared with PUNCH Online on Sunday, the court was requested to “direct and compel the governors and Mr. Wike to account for ₦5.9trn and $4.6bn loans obtained by their states and the FCT and to publish copies of the loan agreements, location of projects executed with the loans.”

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has vowed to clamp down on several loan apps harassing customers.

Naija News reports that the commission’s acting chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, in an interview with BBC, stated that many Nigerians have complained about the harassment they are subjected to by these loan apps.

Abdullahi said the agency, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has begun the process of blocking the loan apps and would soon be history in Nigeria.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.