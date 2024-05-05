VP Shettima To Depart For US To Represent Tinubu At Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Sunday night depart Abuja for Dallas in the United States of America.

Naija News reports that Shettima, a former Borno State Governor, to attend the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa.

The Vice President will be representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the business summit.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to VP on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

The Vice President will join other political and business leaders across Africa, the United States of America and beyond for the summit featuring high-level dialogues, networking business sessions and the plenary, all scheduled for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Among African leaders expected at the summit include, H.E. Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Liberia; H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi; H.E. Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola; H.E. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana; H.E. José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, and Hon. Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho.

Besides the summit plenary, Shettima is expected to speak at the Roundtable on African Infrastructure Investment with a focus on impact and returns.

He is also scheduled to speak on a high-level panel on agribusiness, focusing on transiting “from food insecurity to thriving agribusinesses”.

Additionally, the Vice President will speak at a plenary session on Navigating Africa’s Energy Future as well as chair a session dedicated to promoting the ‘invest in Nigeria’ initiative.

He is also expected to attend other meetings and engagements on the sideline of the summit.

Vice President Shettima is expected back in the country at the end of his engagements in the US.