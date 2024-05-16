List Of State Governors Present As ‘Shettima Postpones’ 141st NEC Meeting

Governors across Nigerian states marked their presence on Thursday as Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over the 141st National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Naija News understands that state governors such as Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Umaru Bago of Niger State, Otu Bassey of Cross River State, Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dikko Radda of Katsina State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, and Umar Namadi of Jigawa State were all present in persons at the meeting.

Other governors present include Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and Alex Otti of Abia State.

Several deputy governors were observed representing their respective governors.

However, it was observed that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, was not present, and there was no sign of any representative from his office.

The governor was observed attending the inauguration ceremony for the construction of the Elele-Omoku Road in Rivers State.

Reports obtained by Naija News, however, show that the 141st NEC meeting on Thursday ended abruptly without the usual briefing to State House Correspondents.

According to Channels Television, an aide to the Vice President, who also declined to be mentioned in the press, said the meeting was adjourned.

However, no date for the next meeting was stated.

Naija News reports that this 141st NEC Meeting is taking place over a month after the previous one. The last two meetings have been conducted virtually and overseen by the Vice President.

