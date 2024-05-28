Shettima, Atiku, Governors, Others Attend Funeral Prayers For Late Lamorde (Photos)

Vice President Kashim Shettima joined other mourners on Tuesday for the funeral prayers of the late chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde.

The funeral prayer for Lamorde, who passed away on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt, was held at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Shettima was joined by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Several National Assembly members, including the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, and public servants, attended the Jana’iza.

The funeral prayer also drew attendees from various sectors, including law enforcement, politics, and civil society, reflecting the broad impact of his professional life.

Naija News understands that Lamorde died while undergoing a surgical procedure for kidney stone removal in Egypt.

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde had a distinguished career in law enforcement, joining the Nigerian Police Force in 1986.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1984.

He rose through the ranks to retire as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021. Lamorde was notably recognized for his tenure as the chairman of the EFCC from 2011 to 2015, during which he led several high-profile anti-corruption cases.

See photos from the funeral prayer below.

