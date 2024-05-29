BREAKING: Tinubu, Shettima Board First Ride On Abuja Metro Line

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima took the inaugural ride on the Abuja Metro train to celebrate the commencement of commercial operations.

The Abuja light rail was inaugurated by President Tinubu on Wednesday, May 29.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to extend the free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as the Metro Rail, for the next six months until the end of the year.

Naija News reports that the decision was made during his address at the inauguration of the Abuja metro rail operations in Abuja on Wednesday.

Initially, the FCT Minister had announced free train rides for a period of two months to alleviate the commuting burden for residents of the FCT.

However, President Tinubu appealed for an extension of this offer, stating, “Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate.”

